Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

