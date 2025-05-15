Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Trading Down 12.3%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
Golden Peak Minerals Company Profile
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Peak Minerals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Peak Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Peak Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.