Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Goldstar Minerals Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

