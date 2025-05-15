Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 24,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 105,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goodfood is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and groceries that make it easy for members to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes.

