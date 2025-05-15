GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.26% of GoodRx worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

