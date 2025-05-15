Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 21,385 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,292.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,881.24. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $5,187,000.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $3,066,757.95.

On Monday, March 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84.

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.