Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Gowest Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.
About Gowest Gold
Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gowest Gold
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.