Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.25% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,740. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 and have sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.62.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

