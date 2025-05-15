Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, food wholesalers and related distribution networks. Because demand for food and household staples remains relatively stable even in downturns, grocery stocks are often viewed as defensive investments. Investors in this sector typically look for steady dividends and modest, reliable growth rather than rapid capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. 25,958,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249,972. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $19.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $996.41. 1,984,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,187. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $771.43 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $958.05 and its 200 day moving average is $964.92. The company has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.32.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. 12,273,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,862,069. The firm has a market cap of $768.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

