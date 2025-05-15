Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 883,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 639,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.