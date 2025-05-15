Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

