HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HBT opened at $24.11 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.