HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 15th, 2025

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

