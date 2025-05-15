Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

