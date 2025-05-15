Hoshi Printer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Hoshi Printer purchased 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 211,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,590.72. This trade represents a 4.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hoshi Printer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Hoshi Printer bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantronix last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lantronix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

