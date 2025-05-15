Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Howard Hughes by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $87.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.