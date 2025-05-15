Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$15.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.7%

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Further Reading

