Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $58.13 Average PT from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunocore by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunocore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

