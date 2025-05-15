Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 352,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBOC. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter.

XBOC stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

