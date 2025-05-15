Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Insider Sells $11,840,400.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 755,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,178,800. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.66 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

