Insider Selling: Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,835.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,004.88. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 8th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,376 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $64,942.08.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55.
- On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $81,792.00.
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84.
Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 14.4%
Shares of NASDAQ BOWN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.
Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition
Bowen Acquisition Company Profile
