Insider Selling: Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Major Shareholder Sells 5,432 Shares of Stock

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,835.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,004.88. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,376 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $64,942.08.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55.

On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $81,792.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 14.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BOWN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

