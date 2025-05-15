Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $19,746,817.38 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $56,591,914.41. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.59.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Carvana by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

