Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$17,125,500.00.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GFL opened at C$66.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.94. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.82. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

