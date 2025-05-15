Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CEO Sells $125,568,000.00 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $161.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

