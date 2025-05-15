Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 50,045 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) Director Thomas P. Mccaffrey sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,709.95. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KLX Energy Services Stock Down 5.9%
NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLX Energy Services
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.