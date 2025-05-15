Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 50,045 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) Director Thomas P. Mccaffrey sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,709.95. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.