Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 4,937 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $93,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,952.38. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $83,929.00.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SI-BONE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.