Insider Selling: Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Sells 46,667 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,612.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,131 shares in the company, valued at $29,778,185.07. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waystar Stock Up 1.0%

WAY stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 438.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waystar by 9,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 2,018,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,251,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

