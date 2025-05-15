Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 781,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $329,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,847,194 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,200,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 85,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,006,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $452.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.40 and a 200 day moving average of $412.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

