Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.33. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 503,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

