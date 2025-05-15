International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ICAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

