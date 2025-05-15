Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 111,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

BAB stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $946.04 million, a PE ratio of -201.42 and a beta of 0.30.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

