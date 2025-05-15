IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IonQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IonQ by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IONQ opened at $32.93 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

