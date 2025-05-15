IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.92. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4,282.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,815,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

