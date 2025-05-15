iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,448 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

