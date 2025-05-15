iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 212.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $86.79.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.