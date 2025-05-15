iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.2%

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.