iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,126.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 132,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $45.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.