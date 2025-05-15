iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading 19.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $38.80. 11,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 11,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.64% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

