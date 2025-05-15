iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

