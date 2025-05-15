Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,933,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,621,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after buying an additional 1,058,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.