Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 324,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 161,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,995,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

