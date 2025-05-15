Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 135,933 VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,014,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,043,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYEM stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

