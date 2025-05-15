Jane Street Group LLC Buys 22,455 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,099,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,102,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,690,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17,256.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 153,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 152,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

