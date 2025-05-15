Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,826 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.