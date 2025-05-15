Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,657 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of United Parks & Resorts worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 404,982 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period.

PRKS stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

