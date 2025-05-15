Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ashland worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Ashland Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -69.17%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.