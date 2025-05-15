Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Certara worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Certara by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Certara by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Certara by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.