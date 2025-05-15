Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.