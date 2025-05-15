Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF alerts:

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Price Performance

CETH stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot ether, less expenses and liabilities of the trust. CETH was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by 21Shares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.