Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Price Performance
CETH stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Profile
