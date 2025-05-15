Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

